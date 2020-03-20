3M

9021 Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth – Pack Of 10

Unique 3M microfibers lift dust and oils from delicate lenses without the use of chemicals Ideal for eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, cell phone screens, binoculars, microscopes and other delicate surfaces Non-scratching, non-lining Dirt and particles are trapped within knitted tufts of the fibers Ribbon-shaped fibers lift dirt and grease instead of rolling over it High Performance Cleaning Cloth from 3M has made household cleaning easier. Soft micro-texture fibers lift and trap dust so it doesn't scatter. The cloth is machine washable and safe on virtually any surface in the home - wood, glass, chrome, and collectibles - without any need for chemical sprays or polishes.