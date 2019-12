Anglepoise

90 Mini Mini Desk Lamp

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Scaled-down Type 90 desk lamp from Anglepoise. Anodized brushed aluminum. Retro conical shade with integrated switch. Proprietary spring technology for ultimate flexibility and perfect balance. Cast iron base. Portable, USB-powered design. Soft bright white light. Dimmable 4W LED bulb and USB charger included. • Aluminum / Chrome / Polycarbonate • 470 lumens • Made in China