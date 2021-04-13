90 Degree by Reflex

Lightweight, Full Zip Running Track Jacket

$39.99

81% Nylon, 19% Spandex Amazon's Best Seller. The 90 Degree by Reflex Women’s Lightweight, Full Zip Running Track Jacket provides you with a super soft layer of warmth without overheating or preventing ventilation. This slim fit full zip up innovative style was made for all body shapes, offering comfort and accentuating your silhouette. Perfect activewear for yoga, exercise, gym, fitness, running, any type of workout, or everyday use. Maximum Comfort. ​This slim fit women’s track jacket is light and airy with soft to the touch fabric, ​comprised of 81% Nylon, 19% Spandex (Solid) and 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex (Space Dye). This specially designed womens running jacket promotes warmth and airflow, while preventing overheating. Compare your hip, waist and inseam measurements with our size guide to help you determine the perfect size for you! Approximate model size (S). Front Pockets and Thumbholes. Our sports jacket with zipper was designed for the active woman on the move. Don't want to carrry a bulky purse? Not to worry, this women’s performance jacket has two front pockets to store your wallet, smartphone and keys! This athletic jacket also offers thumb holes to increase hand coverage and warmth during the chilly seaons. Trustworthy, Well-Loved Brand. 90 Degree by Reflex is an activewear brand that takes pride in our products which offer the utmost comfort, fit, performance, and fashion. Our high quality active apparel is an amazing value, ideal for gym enthusiasts and for everyday wear. We are Amazon’s #1 Seller of athletic leggings, so we can guarantee that you’ll receive a quality product. Customers rave about our products, and the reviews speak for themselves. 30-Day Money Back Warranty. 90 Degree by Reflex’s womens jackets can be returned for any reason with a 30-day, full-refund guarantee. Click the "Add-to-Cart" button to add this item to your cart and purchase it right away. Due to high demand and popularity, we rapidly run out of merchandise, so order now while your favorite colors and styles last.