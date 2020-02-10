90 Degree by Reflex

High Waist Power Flex Legging

$27.99

43% Polyester POWER FLEX FABRIC. Our 28” lightweight athleisure leggings are squat proof and will keep you covered whether you bend, squat, or lunge. The 87% Nylon 13% Spandex/88% Nylon 12% Spandex fabric was developed to endure everyday wear and machine washings to last for years. No matter how you move, our exercise leggings will move with you and never dig in or chafe uncomfortably. Customers have been seeking a thick, lasting, durable legging, and we created what they were looking for! SLIMMING HIGH WAISTBAND. Our yoga leggings have a stretchy high rise elastic waistband that will gently compress your midsection and streamline your silhouette. Muffin top is a thing of the past with these women’s active leggings that are comfortable and high quality. The high-rise waistband lies flat so it won't dig in or slide down. Best of all, there is a hidden key pocket in the elongated waistband that can store your credit card or an extra hair tie while you workout at the gym. HIDDEN WAISTBAND POCKET. Our athleisure leggings have a hidden pocket in the front waistband. If you’re traveling light, these are the yoga leggings for you. No need to carry a heavy purse or backpack. Simply keep your credit card, smartphone, or house keys in this pocket and you’re good to go. The logo adds fashion sense and visual interest to these otherwise solid colored leggings. RELIABLE, WELL-LOVED BRAND. 90 Degree by Reflex is a lifestyle brand that combines style, comfort, fit, and performance. The high quality activewear is both affordable and accessible, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday athleisure. Rest assured that you will receive a quality product from Amazon’s #1 seller of athletic leggings and other athleisure products. Consumers love our products and reviews speak for themselves. Get on board with the brand that men and women are raving about! 30-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. 90 Degree by Reflex’s products are sold with a 30-day, full-money-back warranty and can be returned no questions asked. Add these women’s leggings