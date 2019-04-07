Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Eloquii

9-to-5 Windowpane Work Dress

$64.95
At Eloquii
Our signature Camden Stretch fabric that looks and feels great all day long gets a chic upgrade with this windowpane. Rock this bold look as a dress for a quick chic look.
Featured in 1 story
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by Ray Lowe