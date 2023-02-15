Rejuvenation

9″ Teak Planter Stand

$55.00 $46.00

Product Description Made from durable teak for long-term outdoor use, our Teak Planter Stand keeps planters elevated and looking stylish. Available in two sizes. Details You'll Appreciate High-quality teak construction Protects decks and flooring from damage Ensures proper planter drainage Indoor or outdoor use 9" diameter suitable for all Modern Textured Cylinder Planters 15" diameter suitable for our Dell Small Planter, Dell Medium Planter, and Dell Planter Bowls Product Specifications Teak 9” – max load weight 41.3 lbs 15” – max load weight 172.22 lbs Imported