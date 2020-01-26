MV Organic Skincare

9 Oil Cleansing Tonic

Versatile and luxurious with an addictive aroma, this oil is an instant pick-me-up for tired, dehydrated and sun-damaged skins. Additionally, it acts as a balancing treatment for oily, congested and pimple-prone skins. Packed with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich plant and essential oils, this is the ultimate skin tonic and deep cleansing treatment to restore skin health and radiance. Use as a secondary cleanser, a decongesting treatment or as a nourishing night serum.