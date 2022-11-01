J.Crew

9″ Mid-rise Vintage Slim-straight Jean In Resin Rinse

$128.00 $83.20

Product Details Our new favorite fit, with a higher waist and a straight, cropped leg, plus premium Japanese denim from Kaihara. Bonus: They're super-flattering, thanks to our Perfecting Pockets™—they hold you in, lift you up and are really comfortable too. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 90% cotton/8% poly/2% elastane. Zip fly with button-tab closure. Traditional 5-pocket styling. Machine wash. Import. Item K5391.