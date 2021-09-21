Threshold

9″ Earthenware Rustic Planter – Threshold™

Highlights Rustic earthenware vase makes a great tabletop accent Textured finish creates extra visual appeal Charcoal finish coordinates with any decor Watertight construction makes it suitable for fresh or artificial floral arrangements Specifications Features: Round (shape) Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 9.06 Inches (H) x 9.06 Inches (W) x 9.06 Inches (D) Weight: 2.9 Kilograms Placement: Tabletop Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Material: Earthenware Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82258647 UPC: 191908641966 Item Number (DPCI): 065-15-4481 Origin: Imported Description House your floral arrangements in this Earthenware Rustic Planter from Threshold™. This rustic earthenware planter adds decorative appeal to your space. It features a rounded shape in a charcoal black textured finish that's easy to coordinate with any decor. The watertight construction makes it perfect to display your favorite fresh or faux blooms. You can place it on your console, sideboard or fireplace mantel along with other accents for endless display possibilities, and simply spot clean for easy care. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.