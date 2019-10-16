Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

8oz Lidded Jar Candle, Fireside

Add a warm, cozy feel to your evening setting with this Fireside Lidded Jar Candle from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This jar candle is neatly presented in a clear glass container for a sleek display, and it comes with a decorative wooden lid to add a hint of simple, rustic charm. Lightly fragranced with notes of woodsy, pine and clove, this scented candle instantly freshens up any atmosphere and casts a pretty glow when lit. This soy candle sports a lasting burning time up to 50 hours — whether you place this it on a table or your mantelpiece, it'll bring an instant touch of glimmer and freshness to any space. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.