Everlane

The Wide Leg Crop Cargo Pant

$68.00 $41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Our ultra-flattering Wide Leg Crop—now with statement pockets. Made of our soft, airy, and breathable chino fabric, the Wide Leg Crop Cargo Pant has an of-the-moment fit with a classic high rise and a flattering cropped hem. And, of course, cargo pockets.