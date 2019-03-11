Search
D.S. & Durga

'85 Diesel Candle

$65.00
At Barneys New York
On saffron tanned leather seats, in clothes that look like rugs, singing “we must never break the chain.” Lacquered chestnut paneling with puffs of burning fuel.
