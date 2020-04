Vintage

’80s White Blouse With Lace Trim Collar

$52.00 $46.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Gorgeous 1980s Blouse Crisp White Large Collar with Beautiful Delicate Floral Lace Trim Buttons Up Front tuxedo Inspired Vertical Pleating Long Sleeves Gather at Shoulders Create Volume - with Aid of Shoulder Pads Fitted Cuffs Secure with Button Label: Herman Geist Tag Size: 8 Material: Cotton // Polyester