Dr. Martens

8092 Mono Fisherman Sandal

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

A cult classic from the 90s archive, the 8092 was the go-to sandal for the grunge era. Today, it's been updated with a heavyweight leather and monochromatic design. The recognizable welt stitching, air-cushioned sole and heel loop all remain the same.