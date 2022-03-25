Dr. Martens

8092 Leather Fisherman Sandals

The 8092 Fisherman's Sandal is back. A cult classic from the 90s archive, the 8092 was the go-to sandal for the grunge era. Today, it's been updated with a rich, textured leather — but the instantly recognizable contrast stitching, air-cushioned sole and iconic yellow welt stitch all remain. Fisherman's sandal style Two adjustable buckles Retains classic Docs DNA, like grooved edges on our iconic air-cushioned sole, and yellow welt stitch Made with a character-rich, heavyweight leather in brown or black Built to last with a Goodyear welt