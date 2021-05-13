Dr Martens

8092 Leather Fisherman Sandals

The 8092 Fisherman's Sandal is back. A cult classic from the 90s archive, the 8092 was the go-to sandal for the grunge era. Today, it's been updated with a rich, textured leather — but the instantly recognisable contrast stitching, air-cushioned sole and iconic yellow welt stitch all remain. Fisherman's sandal style Two adjustable buckles Retains classic Docs DNA, like grooved edges on our iconic air-cushioned sole, and yellow welt stitch Made with a character-rich, heavyweight leather in brown or black Built to last with a Goodyear welt Upper: 100% Leather Lining: 100% Textile Sole: 100% PVC Material A heavyweight leather with a subtle grained finish, our Grizzly Leather develops an attractive patina during its lifetime, rather than wearing out. Care Instructions Clean away dirt using a damp cloth and allow to dry, then apply Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam, add to shoes using the sponge applicator supplied with the product. Alternatively if a higher level of suppleness is desired, Dr. Martens Neutral Dubbin could be used follow application instructions on product. Construction Goodyear Welted