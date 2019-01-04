Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
The Container Store
80-pocket Canvas Hanging Jewelry Organizer
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At The Container Store
80-Pocket Canvas Hanging Jewelry Organizer
Featured in 1 story
How To Turn Tangled Jewels Into Organized Luxury
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Salt
3-tier Wood Shoe Rack
$14.99
$11.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Noreen Valet Storage Mirror
$169.00
$50.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wayfair
6-compartment Hanging Organizer
$11.00
$9.08
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Howell Storage Unit
$349.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from The Container Store
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Wooden Blouse Hanger Natural (20 Pack)
$26.96
$22.47
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Progressive Ramen Noodle Bowl
$7.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
3-tier Rolling Cart Dark Grey
$29.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
DETAILS
LightCookie2
Geometric Copper Hangers (2-pack)
$22.94
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted