All-Clad

8-qt. Stockpot / Bd5 – Second Quality

$445.00 $169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Home & Cook

All-Clad Brushed Stainless BD5 8-quart stock pot with lid is essential for every kitchen. The stockpot features high sides that slow the evaporation of liquids, providing the ideal design for creating a variety of stocks. The wide bottom of the pan allows for sauteing of ingredients before the addition of liquids for delicious soups and stews. Stockpots are also well-suited for canning, blanching, and preparing food in large quantities. Handcrafted in the USA 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface will not react with food Compatible with all cooktops, optimal for induction Dishwasher, oven and broiler safe Stainless steel handles are permanently secured with stainless steel rivets 8-quart stock pot is an essential addition to every cook's kitchen