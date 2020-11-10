Miracle-Gro

8 Qt. Cactus Palm And Citrus Potting Soil Mix

Grow strong cacti, palms and citruses with Miracle-Gro Cactus, Palm & Citrus Potting Mix. The fast-draining formula is enriched with Miracle-Gro Plant Food, so you can be sure your plants are getting the nutrients they deserve. It also contains forest products, sand and perlite to help prevent soil compaction and improve drainage. Specially formulated for use with cactus, palm, citrus and succulents. Get more beautiful, colorful results with Miracle-Gro. Beautiful, colorful results Feeds up to 6 months Enriched with Miracle-Gro plant food Fast-draining formula For use in containers