Exfoliating Towel

8 Pcs Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth – Red & Green

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

100% Viscose Imported East and West 8 pcs Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth - It will come 8 pcs Korean exfoliating towels. Material: Viscose 100% Size: approx. 5" x 6" (approx. 13cm x 16cm) *May shrink in size after being soaked in water. Not Recommended For Facial Scrubbing After Soaking Your Body in a Relaxing Hot Bath Water, Gently Remove Grimey Dirt Off Your Skin with the Washcloth for Refreshing Sensation. Millions of Asians Use These to Get That Baby Soft Skin! Not Recommended For Facial Scrubbing