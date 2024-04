YETI

8 Oz Stackable Cup

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At YETI

Details A subtle addition to your everyday ear stack. These best selling medium hoops have a pared back design, and fasten with butterfly closures. Designed to reflect the texture of molten rock, wear solo or team with your favorite studs. Also available in small. Metal: 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver Dimensions: Hoop: 30mm x 3.4mm Weight: 5.9g Product code: GM-G-E5-NS