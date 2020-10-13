AmazonBasics

8-inch Memory Foam Mattress

$233.00 $139.80

Plush-feeling memory-foam layer adapts to the contours of the body and comfortably conforms to different sleep positions Queen-size memory-foam mattress with 3 foam layers for optimal softness and support Item's dimensions: 80" W x 60"L x 8"H. Item's weight: 42.2 lbs. A safe mattress to sleep on: Certipur-US certified foam, safe and quality foam and Oeko-Tex certified top fabric. The middle soft foam layer has breathable air holes, which allow air to circulate inside the mattress Hard foam bottom layer provides durability, stability and enhanced body support. This layer also provides airflow thanks to its wavy surface. Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to decompress and for any potential odor to dissipate. We recommend removing all bed sheets from the mattress and letting it air out in a well ventilated space Forget about bad nights with this relaxing and cool memory foam mattress by Amazon Basics. Get a soft-plush feel throughout the night, and feel safe as it is Certipur-US certified. The middle soft foam layer has breathable air holes, which allow air to circulate inside the mattress. Hard foam bottom layer provides durability, stability and enhanced body support. This layer also provides airflow thanks to its wavy surface. Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to decompress and for any potential odor to dissipate. We recommend removing all bed sheets from the mattress and letting it air out in a well ventilated space.