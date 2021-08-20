All-Clad

8-in. Fry Pan / Copper Core – Second Quality

At Home & Cook

Sear, brown, and pan fry everything from eggs to meat with the All-Clad Copper Core 8-Inch Fry Pan. This pan's flat bottom and flared sides make it easy to toss food or turn it with a spatula. As with all cookware from All-Clad's Copper Core Collection, this pan features bonded five-ply construction with a copper core and stainless steel exterior and cooking surface for rapid, even heating. Its stick-resistant, 18/10 stainless steel interior and long, comfortable handle will make this a lasting go-to tool for your kitchen. For Searing, Browning, and Pan Frying The flat bottom and flared sides of this 8-inch fry pan make it easy to toss food or to turn it with a spatula. The pan is ideal for cooking with oils and helps food develop rich flavor, bright color, and crisp texture. The pan's cast and riveted stainless steel stick handle stays cool on the cooktop, so you can cook safely and comfortably. All-Clad Copper Core Construction Cookware from the All-Clad Copper Core Collection features bonded five-ply construction with layers of aluminum surrounding a copper core. The 18/10 stick-resistant stainless steel interior provides an easy-to-clean cooking surface, and the stainless steel exterior makes this cookware compatible with all cooking surfaces, including induction cooktops. Copper Core's layered construction eliminates warping and enables rapid, even heating. Handcrafted in the USA Copper center core maximizes heat conductivity and responsiveness Distinctive exposed copper band adds design elegance Rolled edges for drip-free pouring Engraved capacity marking on the bottom of every pan Rapid and even heat distribution Lifetime warranty