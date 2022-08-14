GoWISE USA

8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$173.73

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Healthier cooking in 30 min or less: Thanks to rapid air technology, you can now experience your favorite food without the extra calories. This air fryer can fry, bake, grill and roast with little to no oil. Modern touch screen design: Sleek and modern look with advanced touch screen menu. New features include a start/stop button allowing you to change your program mid-cycle, as well as a built-in alarm function to remind you to shake your ingredients in 5, 10, and 15-minute increments. 8 preset cooking options and accessory: Enjoy 8 pre-programmed cooking functions including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza. Or, use the manual controls to customize to your needs. This air fryer is equipped with a wide temperature range from 180F to 400F and a timer for up to 30 minutes. Cook 2 meals at once with the basket divider accessory Recipe book included: Includes 50 recipes specifically made for GoWISE USA Air fryers. Get started today with 50 step-by-step recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer. Customer obsessed and committed to 100% satisfaction, all GoWISE USA products come with a 30-day money back guarantee, 1-year and forever support from GoWISE customer care. Registered products receive an additional 60 days of coverage. Searching for a gift - This air fryer is the perfect gift under the tree for everyone. Get this multifunctional air fryer for the Moms on the go, dads who love to cook, grandparents or anyone who wants to be healthier. This air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and without the mess that comes with deep frying 1700-Watt Air Fryer XXL.