Lolalet

8 Claw Clips

$14.99 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

✅ One Size Fits All: Made of high quality non-toxic pastel plastic acrylic material and safe metal spring, which can support it to open at an angle close to 180°and won’t break easily, perfectly suitable for your thick/normal thin/spars /fine/straight smooth hair ✅ Non Slip: The powerful metal spring and the interlocking teeth design allows it to hold your hair firmly and won’t hurt the scalp ✅ Wide Application: Perfect for those moment when you are doing facial cleaning, skin care, make up, bathing, cooking, doing exercise or dating ✅ For Any Ages & Occasions: These 8 elegant banana clips are designed for ladies and girls of all ages, 8 different colors are ideal for many different styles of clothing and various occasions; A great gift for your wife, mom, daughters, friends and families ✅ Farewell to The Hot Climate: It’s essential to be able to get the hair up and off your neck for the coming summer. If you don’t want hair that is hanging on or near your neck in a hot climate, our hair claw clips is your best choice