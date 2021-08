Mueller Australia

8 Blade Slicer, Mincer, Chopper With Container

$29.97

Buy Now Review It

Unmatched Quality – Chop, Dice, Slice or Grate with our newest Multi Chopper and Slicer by Mueller! This functional kitchen gadget will alleviate your prep time to just a couple of minutes. Manufactured with top-notch materials like stainless steel blades and food-grade material, it will without a doubt improve your health.