Stoney Clover Lane x Target

8.8qt Softsided Cooler Pink Gingham

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You'll want to pick up this 8.8-Quart Softsided Cooler from Stoney Clover Lane x Target before your next pool party, camping trip or beach vacation. The 8.8-quart main compartment holds about 12 beverage cans, and the leak-proof design keeps any liquids that happen to spill contained. This softsided cooler also features an outside zip pocket that's perfect for keeping your phone, wallet and other essentials dry, and the adjustable shoulder strap allows for easy, comfortable carrying. Designed in a pink gingham print, it can also be customized with patches to add a touch of your own personal style. Consult the patch size chart to determine how many patches you'll be able to fit on the cooler. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you.