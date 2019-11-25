Zales

8.0mm Morganite And Diamond Accent Engagement Ring

$1149.00 $799.99

Make all her dreams of your proposal real as you slip this gemstone engagement ring onto her waiting finger. Fashioned in precious 10K rose gold, this impressive design highlights an 8.0mm cushion-cut soft-pink morganite nestled in a lovely floral-inspired setting touched by sparkling diamond accents. Petite diamond accents line the ring's slender tapered shank, creating a look beyond all compare. Buffed to a brilliant luster, this engagement ring is destined to delight.