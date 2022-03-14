UNITE Hair

7seconds Masque

At Unite Hair Care

MOISTURE. SHINE. PROTECT. Give hair a healthy dose of moisture and protection with 7SECONDS Masque, a deep conditioning treatment enriched with shea butter, vegetable proteins, amber extract and other highly reparative ingredients. After 10 minutes with the 7SECONDS Masque, strands will be nourished from roots to ends with long-lasting shine, softness, and manageability. Benefits: • Weekly use for all hair types • Ultra hydrating, protects and strengthens hair • Helps restore elasticity • Safe for extensions & chemically-treated hair • Paraben free • Signature fresh scent How To Use: Following your favorite UNITE Shampoo, massage 7SECONDS Masque evenly throughout wet hair. Leave in for up to 10 minutes (or longer) and rinse thoroughly. Follow with 7SECONDS Detangler and your favorite UNITE styling and finishing products.