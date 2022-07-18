Vitamix

Details & Care This blender lets you create anything from silky smoothies, textured sauces, steaming soups and frozen desserts all in one quick, efficient machine. What it does: The size and shape of the low-profile 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches, and the ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soup. The Pulse button is perfect for producing coarse chops for recipes like chunky salsas. The powerful 2.2 HP motor can handle even tough ingredients with specially designed blades capable of grinding whole grains into fresh flours, mixing batter and simulating the kneading process. Additional features: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds—no disassembly required. Includes: Includes 7500 motor base, 64-ounce container, tamper, starter guide, recipe book, 32-ounce dry grains container and two 20-ounce cups with to-go lids. Sizing information: 12.5 lb.; 9.4" x 7.7" x 17.5"; holds 64 oz. 6-foot cord Electrical ratings: 120 volt; 50–60 hertz; 12 amperes 2.2-peak HP motor is able to pulverize tough whole-food ingredients Tamper lets you press thick and frozen mixtures toward the blades without having to stop and scrape the sides of the container Metal drive system securely joins the container and motor base for maximum durability BPA-free Tritan® copolyester container rotates ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends Blades are laser-cut from hardened stainless steel to consistently deliver the same quality blends for years to come 7-year full warranty covers parts, labor and return shipping both ways Container, lid and lid plug are dishwasher safe Hand wash tamper; wipe clean base Made in the USA Item #7133761 Free Shipping & Returns See more