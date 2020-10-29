Jonathan Adler

750 Piece Lips Shaped Puzzle

C$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Holt Renfrew

This 750 piece puzzle from Galison features Jonathan Adler’s signature swirling smokestack lips pattern. Galison puzzles are packaged in matte-finish sturdy boxes, perfect for gifting, reuse, and storage. An insert of the full puzzle image is also included. By Galison 2-piece ribbon pull drawer box and 750 puzzle pieces Released January 21, 2020 IBAN # 9780735362970 9.9" x 8.3" x 2”"