ROEN BEAUTY

75° Warm Eye Shadow Palette

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At ROEN BEAUTY

This WARM HERO palette was tested by artists and real-women combined. The consensus is that it's easy to use and fool-proof, even for those that have the fear of eye shadow. No shades in the 75° Warm Palette will go unused; they are the staple colors you will actually use and love. Methodically designed, they mix well with each other or stand out alone. Lid illumes are pigmented and easy to put on with a finger or brush. For more color payoff apply with your finger. For a diffused look apply with the Everything Eye brush. This is a perfect palette for anyone who wants to look effortlessly glamorous in minimal time. Our Lid Illumes are a first of its kind CLEAN and VEGAN formula that will keep you shining bright. Obviously • Nikki Dust • Facetime • J’adore Gold, Warm-Taupe, Shimmering Dark Brown, and Terracotta. "I haven't stopped using this since I got it. It's my go-to lazy girl eye palette.” Allure