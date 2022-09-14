United States
Levi's
725 High Rise Bootcut Women’s Jeans
$69.50
At Levi's
How it Fits Slim through your hip and thigh High rise: 10.25" Bootcut leg opening: 17.75" Inseam: 32" Measurements based on size 27 Composition & Care 60% cotton 22% viscose 16% polyester 2% elastane Mid-stretch Denim Zip fly 5-pocket styling Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended Imported