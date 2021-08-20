Levi's

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

$69.50 $29.68

Buy Now Review It

60% Cotton, 22% Viscose, 16% Polyester, 2% Elastane Imported Zipper closure Wash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors; Liquid Detergent Is Recommended These Skinny Jeans for Women Come With a Zipper Closure High Rise Jeans for Women: Sits Above Waist Slim through Hip and Thigh Like our 720 High-Rise Super Skinny, but a little less skinny at the leg. The same form-flattering fit you love with a figure-hugging 10" rise, they're made with an innovative stretch fabric that still has denim’s authentic look and feel.