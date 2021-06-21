New Balance

720 V1 Sneaker

$69.99 $39.99

Imported Rubber sole Inspired by New Balance Heritage Designs: Add a little vintage vibe to your look with this stylish sneaker that has an overall design based on heritage New Balance runners to deliver standout style Made for Easy Wear: This lifestyle running shoe is made with a classic low-profile silhouette that's never out of style, making this sneaker the top choice for casual, everyday wear Comfortable Fit and Feel: The suede and nylon upper material adds to the retro look of this sneaker and also provides a lightweight and comfortable feel that's made for walking Durable Design: These casual sneakers are finished with a rubber outsole to provide the traction and durability needed to get through all-day wear with ease Available in Fresh Colors: This lifestyle running shoe was made for style as much as comfort. It comes in a range of seasonal colors to refresh your casual wardrobe and keep your look on point For a classic look that's never out of style, reach for the New Balance 720 lifestyle shoe. This sneaker takes a classic kick design and elevates it with modern features for contemporary wear, to give your streetwear style an eye-catching finish. The low-profile design and suede and nylon upper on these casual sneakers provide a retro look that's super stylish, but still versatile enough to pair with almost anything in your closet for effortless style and easy wear. This modern sneaker also includes a rubber outsole for traction and durability to help you get through all-day wear with ease. Plus, it has a lace-up design to provide a snug, secure fit. Available in a range of fresh colors, this New Balance lifestyle running shoe updates your casual wear for the season while still satisfying your personal style.