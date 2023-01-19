Proof

Merino wool henley sweater for men that never itches and stays fresh no matter how many miles you put on it Our bestselling 72-Hour collection is crafted from a New Zealand merino wool that’s infused with nylon to ensure it never shrinks in the washing machine. The ultimate travel sweater in our arsenal, it’s perfect for adventures that call for packing light and staying comfortable. Even after putting it through the wringer and a couple red-eye flights on an extended trip, it’ll still pass the smell test thanks to the naturally odor-resistant and moisture-wicking properties of merino wool.