Levi's

711 Skinny Women’s Jeans (plus Size)

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Think of these as your go-to classic skinny jeans. They've got an easy mid rise rise, finished with a skinny leg opening that goes with everything. Work? You got it. Night out? Absolutely. Stretchy skinnies that you'll reach for on the regular An ultra-flattering jean that's designed to flatter, hold and lift With an easy mid rise finished with a classic skinny leg Features Levi’s® Sculpt fabrication with Hypersoft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch, making these our softest jeans ever Style # 362550000 Color: Black Peony