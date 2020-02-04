Levi's® Plus

The 711™ features a mid rise and a slim fit from the hip to the thigh and a skinny leg.Super soft fabric with stretch and recovery to ensure the jeans keep their shape all day.Leather brand patch at the back waist.Woven flag patch set at the back right pocket.Five-pocket design with signature arcuate stitch.Belt-loop waistband.Zip fly and button closure.Translates to Curve ID: Slight or Demi.Blue Story, Carmel Way: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% elastane;Lightsaber: 79% cotton, 18% polyester, 3% elastane; Kalamata, Malbec: 60% cotton, 37% rayon, 3% spandex.Machine wash and tumble dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 16W, inseam 26. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 33 in. Outseam: 36 in. Inseam: 26 in. Front Rise: 10 in. Back Rise: 15 in. Leg Opening: 12 in.