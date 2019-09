Levi's

710 Super Skinny Women’s Jeans

$59.50 $39.98

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

One of Levi's® bestsellers. the 710 Super Skinny Hyperstretch Jean is made with an advanced blend of Lycra® and cotton fibers for an extreme stretch that sculpts and molds to your figure while keeping their shape for maximum flattery. It's finished with the skinniest leg in the Levi's® collection for a sharp silhouette.n