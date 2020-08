Comme Des Garçons x Converse

70s X Play Cdg Trainers

£130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

In their collaboration with the iconic sneaker brand Converse, Commes des Garçons update the classic Chuck Tailor look with these low-top trainers. Embellished with the brand's unmistakeable heart logo, this pair feature signature finishing touches like the rubber toecap and branded heel detailing.