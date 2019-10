Joos Tricot

’70s Polo Knits Are The Only Top We’re Wearing This Season

JoosTricot’s vintage-inspired knitwear extends to this red polo shirt, which is inflected with 1950s appeal. It’s crafted to a streamlined silhouette from a cotton-blend ribbed knit with contrasting pink panels that highlight the exaggerated point collar, then features a faux button placket and chest pocket. Tuck it into a midi skirt teamed with sandals for a contemporary edit.