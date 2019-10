Preen Line

’70s Polo Knits Are The Only Top We’re Wearing This Season

Preen Line’s Resort collection is inspired by Riot grrrl – the underground feminist punk movement of the 1990s. This black polo t-shirt is cut from a soft cotton jersey, with a contrast collar and cuffs with red stripes. It is finished off with fringing and ruching on one side. Wear it with a bold-hued midi skirt and chunky soled boots for a midday look.