70’s Paisley Knit Bell Bottom Pants

$38.99

The comfiest and most flattering pants you will ever own and bonus - the length is adjustable! Made with a raw edge hem that you can cut to your desired length, these pants feature stretchy 94% POLYESTER 4% SPANDEX with a mid-rise waist, back pockets and gorgeous leg flare. Very versatile and can dress down with a t-shirt and sandals, or dress up with wedges and a blouse. We also love them as yoga pants (in and out of the studio). They are stretching so select your usual legging size. Size down for a skin tight fit. Pairs great with our Boho tanks & tees for a full outfit. Small 27" waist (raw edge hem to cut to any desired length) Medium 29" waist (raw edge hem to cut to any desired length) Large 31.5" waist (raw edge hem to cut to any desired length) ***** GET 15% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER WITH US ****** Save 15% off your first order with us by subscribing to our newsletter at www.vntagestyle.com ***** SHOP ADDITIONAL STYLES / COLORS ****** www.vntagestyle.com