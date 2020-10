Frame

70s Blazer

$628.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, low-stretch suiting Notched lapels and double-breasted button placket Long sleeves with lightly padded shoulders and button cuffs Flap front pockets Single back vent Houndstooth pattern Shell: 55% viscose/43% virgin wool/2% elastane Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Made in Portugal Style #FRAME31539