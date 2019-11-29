Oral-B

7000 Smartseries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Pack

$129.94 $79.94

Buy Now Review It

Real time feedback with the Oral B app focuses brushing on your most important areas, tracks habits over time, motivates with helpful oral care tips, and senses when you brush too hard. A full charge can take up to 24 hours Made of different high tech materials like silicon. Cross Action round brush head with perfectly angled bristles for a precise clean Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100 percentage more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush Rechargeable with 6 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner Speed Up to 800 brush movements per second , Features Specially designed seals and gaskets keep the Oral B 7000 water tolerant to 500 millibars of pressure and it removes 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual brush Amazon Dash Replenishment Enabled: With Dash Replenishment, this toothbrush will automatically place an order for brush heads when it’s time for replacement so you never run out The Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries with Bluetooth comes with 2 CrossAction brush heads, our most advanced brush head with precision angled bristles. Also included are 1 ProWhite brush head for a whiter smile from day one, 1 FlossAction brush head for sweeping away plaque, and 1 Sensitive Clean brush head to help fight sensitivity. So you can get the clean you need, every time. And if you have other oral health needs – like cleaning around orthodontics – the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries is compatible with every brush head Oral-B makes.A revolutionary new way to take care of your oral health, the 7000 SmartSeries with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity not only removes more plaque but also eliminates doubt. Simply download the Oral-B app on your smartphone and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits. It’s the one power brush that actually communicates while it cleans, so you won’t wonder if you’re getting a superior clean you’ll know.Brush the dentist-recommended 2 minutes