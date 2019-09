Starskin

7-second Morning Mask

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Starskin

7-Second Morning Mask™ is a new-generation 7-in-1 beauty innovation that combines the ultimate 7-step morning skincare routine into one easy-to-use super-charged mask pad that delivers instantly fresh and dewy-looking skin – within seconds! Use as a last-minute skin brightening treatment before a date or special occasion, an important meeting or a fun evening out with friends for that extra glow.