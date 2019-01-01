Denman

7 Row Classic Styling Brush

Resistant to heat and chemicals Anti-static rubber cushion Smooth, ball-ended pins Hygienic and durable Denman Classic Styling Brushes feature a close-set pin pattern and anti-static rubber cushion that allows for maximum grip and control for smoothing and shaping. The pure rubber base provides the right amount of tension in combination with the heat from the hair dryer. Smooth, round-ended pins penetrate the hair safely for gentle styling without damage. Ideal for wet or dry styling, roller sets and massage and stimulation of the scalp. 5-Row is perfect for styling short to medium length hair and bangs, 7-Row is perfect for styling medium to long hair, while the 9-Row is perfect for styling long hair.