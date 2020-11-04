Cuisinart

7-piece Kitchen Utensil Set

$39.99 $29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The 7-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set is the perfect way to keep your kitchen utensils and tools organized. The tool crock set is made from high quality material, which provides durability and long life to it. The tool crock set is available in black finish that blends with most table settings. The tool crock set is available with seven utensils that provide with everything needed for cooking. The kitchen utensil set by Cuisine is perfectly safe for nonstick cookware. The tools have soft grip handles and nylon heads that are heat resistant. The kitchen utensil set is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to clean. The set stands flat and comfortably on most countertop and enhance its class.See More.