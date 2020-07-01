Sunneday

7″ Personal Fan

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Sunneday's USB rechargeable misting fan is a True-life Saver. This multi-function misting fan comes in 3 different colors. The fan can operate just misting or misting with a fan. It has an easy-fill cap to hold water. The fan also comes with an easy handle so it makes it easy to hang on too. Battery life is between 4 & 6 hours. Once the battery is dead simply plug in & recharge. The fan typically takes a couple of hours to recharge similar to a phone. This fan truly makes life much nicer. Features Silencer high speed Using time: 3.5hrs for fan; 2.5hrs for misting; 1.5hrs for fan+misting Water tank capacity: 40ml Product Details Number of Fan Speeds: 3