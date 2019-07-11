Instant Pot

Instant Pot
7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker (6 Qt)

Size :6Quart -| - Style:Instant Pot. Instant Pot is a smart Electric Pressure Cooker designed by Canadians aiming to be Safe, Convenient and Dependable. It speeds up cooking by 2-6 times using up to 70-Percent less energy and, above all, produces nutritious healthy food in a convenient and consistent fashion. IP-DUO is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, building on our best-selling IP-LUX series, with the functions of pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. 14 built-in smart programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize and Jiu Niang) cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button. A 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking. Automatic keep-warm holds the temperature of the food until you serve it. Instant Pot generates almost no noise and leaks no steam. It traps all the aromas in the food without heating up the kitchen. The 3-ply bottom stainless steel inner pot is extremely durable and leaves no health concerns of non-stick coating residual. The new slim body design has smaller foot print and lid holders for both left and right handed users. The brushed stainless steel exterior is finger print resistant. Its elegant and durable design makes it easy to clean and pleasurable to use for the years to come. The cooking programs have been lab-tested hundreds of times for optimal effect. These greatly improve cooking result and maintain consistence. Instant Pot is carefully designed to eliminate many common errors from causing harm or spoiling food. It passed the stringent UL certification giving you uncompromised safety and peace of mind and protects you with 10 proven safety mechanisms and patented technologies.